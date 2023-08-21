Top 3 Wildest Cars From Monterey Car Week 2023

Monterey Car Week 2023 is catnip to automotive enthusiasts, a beguiling mixture of beloved classics, rarities most people have never even heard of, and the latest and greatest from automakers hoping to build the next icon. If you're going to grab the attention of the super-rich, though, you need something seriously special. That's just what Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Maserati brought to the lawn.

Historically, Monterey Car Week has been all about classic cars, and not just any classic. Instead, it's an opportunity for collectors and museums to show off the best-of-the-best: rare, painstakingly restored, and often priceless examples of automotive art. It's only in recent years that automakers themselves have brought along their new — usually most expensive — models to pitch them to Monterey's wealthy audience.

Despite economic uncertainty, 2023 hasn't been short on some jaw-dropping examples of four-wheeled excess. What singles out the three cars on our Wildest Cars from Monterey Car Week list this year is the fact that these are no mere flights of fancy. Each is the basis for a production vehicle, even if the end result will be far outside the budget of most drivers.