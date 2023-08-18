Lamborghini's Lanzador EV Concept Blends Futuristic Styling With Actual Production Plans

Lamborghini promised something special when it came to its first fully-electric car, and we're getting a taste of just how special that will be with the Lanzador Concept. Unveiled at Monterey Car Week 2023, the preview is unmistakably a Lamborghini, and yet slides into a whole new segment for the Italian automaker. Neither a traditional coupe nor an SUV, the Lanzador is an Ultra GT according to Lamborghini, and "inspired by spaceships."

From the side, it has the same core silhouette as we're familiar with from the automaker's range. However, the 2+2 EV sits higher than a traditional coupe — it's about 5 feet tall — and thus puts the driver at a height somewhere between that of a sports car and a crossover.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Despite the sporting angles, there's practicality promised here, too. Both a rear trunk and a front "frunk" will be included, and the rear seats will adjust so that there's more space for cargo if required. The Azzurro Abissale paintwork is a custom "liquid color" designed just for Monterey Car Week.