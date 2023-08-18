Lamborghini's Lanzador EV Concept Blends Futuristic Styling With Actual Production Plans
Lamborghini promised something special when it came to its first fully-electric car, and we're getting a taste of just how special that will be with the Lanzador Concept. Unveiled at Monterey Car Week 2023, the preview is unmistakably a Lamborghini, and yet slides into a whole new segment for the Italian automaker. Neither a traditional coupe nor an SUV, the Lanzador is an Ultra GT according to Lamborghini, and "inspired by spaceships."
From the side, it has the same core silhouette as we're familiar with from the automaker's range. However, the 2+2 EV sits higher than a traditional coupe — it's about 5 feet tall — and thus puts the driver at a height somewhere between that of a sports car and a crossover.
Despite the sporting angles, there's practicality promised here, too. Both a rear trunk and a front "frunk" will be included, and the rear seats will adjust so that there's more space for cargo if required. The Azzurro Abissale paintwork is a custom "liquid color" designed just for Monterey Car Week.
Permanent all-wheel drive and a wild cabin
As for the electrification, there are two EV motors: one for each axle. That delivers permanent all-wheel drive, plus e-torque vectoring on the rear axle, improving the Lanzador's cornering talents. A high performance battery delivers an unspecified range, though Lamborghini promises "every day" drivability.
Inside, Lamborghini's sports cars also donate their driver-centric focus. The steering wheel — with a flat-bottom, of course — holds multiple mode switches and dials, as well as oversized paddles. A slim dashboard has a Y-shaped center console bridge, with a central "pilot's unit" for controlling entertainment, climate, and navigation. Automatically retractable displays are available for the passengers, and there's a triple-panel glass roof and striking ambient lighting.
An ANIMA control is used to switch between drive modes. That taps into the new Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving dynamics control system, which blends together the active air suspension, steerable rear axle, and torque distribution, along with wheel speed control and the positioning of the active aero around the exterior.
A production Lamborghini EV is coming
Lamborghini isn't talking speed and range, but it is promising green credentials. There's 100% Merino wool used for the dashboard, seats, and door panels, along with thread from reclaimed nylon and recycled plastics. 3D-printed recycled fibers are used for the seat foam, while what leather is included has been tanned with waste water from olive oil production.
Lamborghini's electrification plans are ambitious enough to upset some purists, certainly. The automaker has already sold all of its remaining build spots for gas-only Huracan and Urus models. In the future, every new Lamborghini vehicle will be electrified in some way. The upcoming Urus refresh will, for example, be a plug-in hybrid.
While the Lamborghini Lanzador Concept won't be going into production exactly as you see it here, the automaker is pulling no punches with its EV roadmap. This design study "provides a concrete preview of the production vehicle that Lamborghini will present in 2028," the company said in Monterey, that electric car to be a series production vehicle rather than just a limited edition run. It'll join, rather than replace, Lamborghini's existing portfolio.