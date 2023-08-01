The Lamborghini Revuelto Is Already Proving Skeptics Wrong

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the brand's first plug-in hybrid, and as one may expect from Lamborghini, the car is absolutely wild. It has 1,000 horsepower and is powered by a V12 (because of course) and three electric motors. It will go from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 217 miles per hour for good measure. It also looks like a flying pointy wedge from space.

Does the fact that it's a hybrid detract from the Lamborghini-ness of the car? After all, the brand's entire history before the Revuelto has been dedicated to fire-breathing gasoline V12s, without the slightest hint of hybridizing (aside from the one-off Sian, which used supercapacitors instead of a battery). Apparently, actual buyers of the Revuelto aren't concerned about the battery and electric motors sullying their supercar. According to a press release by Lamborghini, the plug-in has received enough orders for two full years of production.