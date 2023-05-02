The Top 5 Fastest Cars Lamborghini Ever Built, Ranked
Lamborghinis are by no means the fastest productions cars available (that would be whatever Bugatti or Koenigsegg is currently cooking up), but just about every Lambo at least looks the part — and is still insanely fast. Dating back to the Lamborghini Countach, most cars from the marque take on the visage of a howling V12 powered wedge that looks like its breaking the sound barrier while sitting still.
While there are a great deal of cars that are faster than even the most powerful Lamborghini, there are almost no victors against the brand when it comes to pure angular ostentatiousness. That being said, how does Lamborghini stack up in the speed department? After all, since 1964, the brand hasn't exactly been making slow cars suited for a Sunday afternoon cruise. Out of all the 12-cylinder monstrosities Automobili Lamborghini has conjured up, which of the many bulls holds the crown as the fastest?
Lamborghini Centenario
No one is going to argue that Lamborghinis are common or "pedestrian" cars, but many have at least probably seen one driving around. The Lamborghini Centenario is no such car. In 2017, Lamborghini made just forty total models consisting of 20 coupes and 20 roadsters. It was made to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the birth of the brand's founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini.
As with all top-tier recent Lamborghinis, it was powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that generated 759 horsepower to all four wheels. As for top speed, Lamborghini simply lists it as "over 217 miles per hour." Aesthetically, the Centenario is one of the wildest Lambos, sporting a huge toothy carbon fiber grimace, and the angriest set of headlights ever put on an automobile. If sheer perceived automotive ferocity translated to miles per hour, the rolling tribute to the brand would win hands down. However, there are still a few more faster examples of Lamborghini cars.
Lamborghini Revuelto
The Lamborghini Revuelto is the brand's first production hybrid, a full 10 years after Ferrari broke the supercar mold with the redundantly named LaFerrari. Despite being a little late to the party, the hybrid Lambo is not messing around, boasting exactly 1,001 horsepower from its three electric motors, paired with the ever-present 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12.
Exact performance specifications are not known at the time, as the car has not reached full production, and fuel consumption numbers have also not been released either. However, if you're buying a Lamborghini for fuel saving, you might be looking at the wrong brand.
Lamborghini's listed performance metrics state that it will warp itself to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds, and it can supposedly reach a top speed of over 217 miles per hour. That's nearly the exact top speed of the LaFerrari. Ferrari may have fired the first shot of the electrified supercar wat, but the appearance of the Revuelto shows that the battle is just starting.
Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
While the Revuelto was the first "conventional" hybrid to wear the Lamborghini badge, the Sián FKP 37 is the brand's first mild-hybrid. Instead of using batteries to provide an electrified boost, the Sián uses supercapacitors that can quickly dump energy into its rear-mounted electric motor.
The Sián represents by far the pointiest Lamborghini offered within recent years. The Sián features flaps on the rear engine cover that automatically open to vent air in the event that its (you guessed it) 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 gets too hot.
As for the all-important speed numbers, that pointiness does appear to translate into performance. According to Lamborghini, the top speed "exceeds 220 miles per hour," making it one of the fastest Lamborghini's ever made, as well as one of the most high-tech. Honda's Performance Development team utilized similar supercapacitor technology in its decidedly less sharp racing-inspired CR-V racer.
"Sián" translates to "lightning" in the Bolognese dialect of the Province of Modena, Italy — where Lamborghini is headquartered.
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Combining 1970s and 80s aesthetics with modern supercar architecture, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a tribute to one of the most well-recognized supercars ever made; down to the trapezoidal headlights, scissor doors, harsh angles, and unfettered capitalism. Long thought impossible, Lamborghini says it features "even sharper edges" over the old Countach. The new Countach was available in hyper-limited numbers, even by Lamborghini standards, numbering just 112 total cars.
It wouldn't be a Countach if it wasn't quick off the line. It accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds, faster than you can say "matching white private yacht in Miami." The Countach LPI 800-4 is diametrically opposed to any notion of humbleness and sensibility. Its 800 horsepower 6.5-liter V12, right from the Aventador, can propel the rolling monument of nostalgic excess to a lofty 221 miles per hour, perfect for making it to the aforementioned yacht on time.
Lamborghini Veneno
Lamborghini refers to the Veneno as a "street-legal racing car" and you may have to defer to the brand's judgement, given how positively otherworldly the car looks. Even calling it a "car" is a stretch. Aesthetically, the Veneno is somewhere between a fictional supercar one might find in a far-flung racing game and an F-22 Raptor, wing and all. While the Sián may be the pointiest Lamborghini, the Veneno features enough angles and vertices to make a trigonometry professor resign.
The Veneno was birthed out of the celebration of Lamborghini's 50th anniversary, at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. Since then, few cars have outdone the sheer ridiculous presence the Veneno offers. It was priced at a staggering $3.3 million back in 2013, and in today's money, that's over $4.2 million.
What do you get for the price of an entire neighborhood? 750 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 2.8 seconds, and a top speed of 220 miles per hour — making it easily the fastest and most insane Lamborghini made yet.