The End Of An Era For Lamborghini Has Come Sooner Than We Expected

Speaking with Auto Daily, Lamborghini's chief technical officer Rouven Mohr explained how electrifying popular automobiles won't change what the company has long stood for. "Some of our core pillars from the technology point of view are fitting perfectly with the electric world," Mohr clarified. "If we speak about carbon-fiber function integration, battery integration as a structural part — this is something that allows you much more degrees of freedom from the design perspective in the sense of aerodynamics."

Mohr stated that Lamborghini has tons of plans to compensate for the discontinuation of purely combustion engine drivetrains, and stated that the driving behavior of Lamborghini today is something that the company is very much in tune with for its future manufacturing.

Thanks to a fully-electric drivetrain standard, Mohr explained that future Lamborghini vehicles will have active systems for wheel speed control; technology that isn't possible with current combustion engines. Though there will no longer be any new Lamborghini cars that run entirely off gasoline, it sounds like Lamborghini has every intention of remaining at the upper echelons of the automobile industry.

[Featured image by Thesupermat via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]