10 Coolest Lamborghini Concept Cars Ever Made

Ask anyone what the most extravagant, extreme, and fastest car in the world is and there is a significant chance the answer would be Lamborghini. Once a fledgling luxury sports car maker started by a tractor manufacturing magnate, it has since grown into a premier supercar maker and an absolute legend. Now in its 60th year of operation, Lamborghini sets the standard for outrageous supercars. It has made headlines with brash and innovative models that have also set standards for others to follow. The Miura, the first mid-engined supercar, and its successor, the Countach, set aside every norm with the most garish and aggressive, yet enduring shape imaginable.

While most of the models that made it to regular production tend to look more like alien spaceships than ordinary passenger cars, others that never make it to the factory floor are even wilder. Like every auto manufacturer, Lamborghini performs exercises in design to discover in what direction to take future models and to hash out ideas in general. This usually takes shape as concept cars never intended to go into production. Many of them were never meant to be driven while others have been lost to history. Lamborghini has a tradition of showcasing daring concepts as design studies, giving us a glimpse of what designers might do if given free rein over the process. While few concepts from this company could be seen as dull, odd, or undesirable, these 10 are definitely the coolest.