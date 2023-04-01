12 Best Fighter Jets In The World In 2023

The skies over our planet are the domain of the fighter jet, the most terrifying and deadly predator the Earth has ever known. These marvels exist at the bleeding edge of science and technology and can take decades and billions upon billions of dollars to develop. They are the closest thing we've ever built to X-wings from Star Wars, and in fact, experimental versions of these high-tech vehicles have often been mistaken for UFOs. Some are exclusive to a single powerful nation, while others are sold to allies to become mainstays of many different air forces.

Where once fighter jets were a separate breed of aircraft from bombers, many modern fighters take on numerous roles and are utilized for multirole capabilities. They are capable of everything from intense air-to-air dogfights to devastating bombing runs to air-to-ground missile strikes. Many integrate advanced computer systems and augmented reality helmets to give pilots as expansive a view of the battlefield as possible. Currently, the US, Europe, Russia, and China manufacture the bulk of the world's fighter jets, which are often then sold to allied nations.

While the race to build the best jet fighter in the world marches on, with nations throwing high percentages of their gross domestic profit into research and development programs, these are the best currently prowling the wild blue yonder. It's important to note that these fighter jets are not arranged with any particular preference, and are simply grouped by nationality.