Which Countries Have The Most Sukhoi Fighter Jets In Their Military?

Russia has long been capable of producing a massive fleet of combat-capable aircraft, though most people likely think of its MiG family of fighter jets in this capacity. While the Russian Aircraft Corporation, which manufactures the MiG, makes its fair share of jets that are sold all over the world, it's not the only company doing so in the Russian Federation. The JSC Sukhoi Company has been around since before World War II; its family of fighter jets is just as ubiquitous as the MiG, and renowned for their capabilities.

These days, the latest Sukhoi fighter is the Su-57 Felon, a stealth multirole fifth-generation fighter jet meant to replace older stocks of MiG-29s and Su-27s. While Russia maintains its own massive military fleet of Sukhoi fighters, the country also produces them for export. Because of this, there are large numbers of them flying in countries worldwide.

Russia is the nation with the most Sukhoi fighter jets in its military, more than 1,000 jets of different models. After Russia, there are nine nations with at least 50 flying their skies, while another 25 fly fewer than 50.