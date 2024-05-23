Every 5th-Generation Fighter Jet Operational In 2024

When people think about fighter jets, they are unlikely to think in terms of different generations. Although many individuals will be aware that some operation fighters are more modern and advanced than others, it isn't common knowledge to know that there's a classification system built around the capabilities and technology included in the aircraft.

The first generation of fighter jets emerged at the end of the Second World War. These primitive fighters were designed solely to strike enemy aircraft and gain air superiority. These evolved into the faster fighter jets of the second generation, which were capable of firing homing missiles. By the time that third-generation fighters emerged, the aircraft had to fulfill a number of roles, such as reconnaissance, air-to-air combat, and aerial bombing.

Today, the vast majority of military forces around the world have fourth-generation fighters. These were created during the 1980s and are highly maneuverable, able to carry out a wide array of duties. Examples include the Eurofighter Typhoon, the Dassault Rafale, and the infamous F-15. However, there are a small number of fifth-generation fighters in active service today and a lot more on the way as the older fighter jets get phased out.