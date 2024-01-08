Everything To Know About The Sukhoi Su-57 'Felon' Jet

The thing about technology manufacturing is that there's always someone out to imitate, undercut, or top your ideas. This is the case whether you're a games console maker or a manufacturer of military aircraft. In lots of cases, naturally, the militaries of the world want to keep the mightiest weapons to themselves, working in secret and keeping the likes of the formidable F-22 Raptor under wraps.

The threat posed to the United States by the Soviet Union, and vice-versa, has historically caused something of an arms race between the two. Each has felt the need, for instance, for a fighter jet that's a match for the best the other can field. The F-35 Lightning II is among America's greatest jets, while for Russia, the Sukhoi Su-57 is perhaps the most impressive fighter jet innovation to date.

Reportedly codenamed Felon by NATO, this jet has incredible capabilities. We'll take a close look at its origins, specs, weaponry, and intended roles, as well as what future deployment may look like for the Su-57.