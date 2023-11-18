Sukhoi Su-27: The Peak Of Soviet Aeronautical Design

Early in the 1950s, with global tensions rising, the United States set about reinforcing both its arsenal of weapons and its repertoire of military vehicles. This era saw the birth of, among many other weapons, the AIM-4F Super Falcon and the Air-2A Genie Rocket — both of which were developed for air-to-air use.

In the wake of World War II, it was clear that a strong air force was an invaluable, crucial weapon. As the Cold War set in, then, aircraft had to be prepared for what was (potentially) coming. As such, that's where jet-propelled fighters saw the most technological innovation, leading into the modern air forces of the world seen today

It is perhaps in aircraft that we see some of humanity's most astonishing technological leaps. Above all, in fighter jets; which push the boundaries in terms of how far, how fast, and how high airplanes can fly. The Sukhoi Su-27, developed by the Soviet Union, was just one unique model of fighter jet that accomplished incredible things.

The Su-27 aircraft has a long history, and continues to be deployed today. Let's take a look at exactly what it's capable of, when it was created, and what the future may hold for this formidable fighter.