How High Can Fighter Jets Actually Fly?

Do you ever think about how incredible it is that mankind actually has the ability to fly? We're a decisively landlocked species, and yet through the power of sheer ingenuity, we've not just taken to the skies, but fully asserted aerial dominance. Of course, as with most products of ingenuity, we can't help but wonder exactly how far — or in this case how high — our advancements could take us.

Out of most modern aircraft, military-grade fighter jets are the ones that generally fly the fastest and hit the highest altitudes. A commercial airliner doesn't need to go at hypersonic speeds or above the established flight paths, but a military jet needs to be able to go anywhere and everywhere, either in a dogfight or for the purpose of reconnaissance. Commercial airlines typically cruise at an altitude of 30,000 to 45,000 feet above sea level. The question is, then, exactly how high can a jet go?