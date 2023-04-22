Everything We Know About The Next Generation Of U.S Fighter Jets

Next-generation technology is all the rage. Whether you're talking about gaming, smartphone improvements, or the United States military's arsenal, new and improved gear just seems to make life better. As of now, only three countries have introduced what has come to be known as a fifth-generation fighter jet. Russia's Su-57, China's J-20, and the United States F-22 and F-35 have all earned this moniker. These new jets dominate the skies when compared to older aerial fighters, as even the U.S.'s technically dazzling F-16, which is lighter than the F-22 and one of the most maneuverable planes ever built, couldn't take the heat if matched up against the newer jet in a dogfight. After all, the U.S. Air Force claims that "the F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft."

Even these superior air combat tools stand ready to be outmaneuvered by what will eventually come next. While most nations on the planet retain fourth-generation aircraft or seek to purchase these newer models from the countries that make them for their own air force, the United States is already eying a redesign that will see its air superiority reach into the sixth generation of fighter jet. Details remain somewhat sparse, but from what is already out there in the ether, these new weapons platforms will dwarf the aerial readiness that existing jets have come to establish for the United States armed forces.