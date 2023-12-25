Why The F-22 Raptor Has Never Been Sold To Foreign Countries

It's inevitable that however cutting-edge a piece of technology may be on its release, that edge will dull over time. The sheer pace of advancement means that everything from the iPod Nano to the world's most sophisticated fighter jets will ultimately be superseded.

The F-22 Raptor is no iPod Nano. A formidable tool in the U.S. Air Force arsenal, it's a supercruise fighter armed with AIM-9 Sidewinders and an M61A2 gun, among other particularly devastating air-to-air weapons. It may be slated for retirement in the next decade, but its capabilities have surely made it the envy of other air forces around the world. However, over its career, the Raptor has never been made available outside of the U.S.

Why is it that the F-22 has never been exported? There were several reasons for this decision, largely revolving around keeping the aircraft's capacities super secret and in American hands. These are the steps the Air Force has taken to ensure this remains the case.