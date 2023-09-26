The Hidden Costs Of The F-35: Factors That Go Beyond The Initial Price

Buy cheap, buy twice, as the old saying goes. In the world of tech, this certainly holds true. It's often better not to go straight for the cheapest option, as hidden costs can quickly accrue when a component wears out, the unit needs maintenance, etc. More significant purchases, then, should be longer-lasting, and (hopefully) involve fewer additional costs.

Of course, our more significant purchases will tend to be things like pieces of furniture, rather than state-of-the-art fighter jets. Nevertheless, for the United States and its allies, the F-35 doesn't just represent a significant initial outlay. There are a wide range of other expenses to consider beyond the price tag when determining exactly how much these fantastic fighters truly cost.

From the great shared expense of the international Joint Strike Fighter initiative to the costs of running, maintaining and updating its many complex systems, here are some of the biggest hidden costs associated with the formidable F-35 jet.