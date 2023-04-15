Everything We Know About Japan's Futuristic Next Gen Fighter Jet

According to BAE Systems, one of the contractors on the project, the plane will be part of the Global Combat Air Program that will see three countries, Italy, the U.K., and Japan work together to develop a futuristic fighter jet tailored to each country's individual air defense needs. Mitsubishi Electric has signed on to provide the avionics, radar, and computer systems onboard the aircraft, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will handle a large majority of the craft for use in the JASDF. The next generation fighter will supposedly be ready to fly in 2035.

This will be the first time in several decades that the JASDF will use a non-American based aircraft to defend its skies. With countries like China, Russia, and North Korea just a stone's throw away, it seems prudent for the JASDF to start developing its own fighter jet.

As of now, the specific performance metrics of the plane are not yet known as it hasn't been built. But if the program results in a true sixth-generation fighter jet, that carries with it a wide set of implications. The current F-22 Raptor, one of the single most advanced fighter jets on the planet, is a fifth generation fighter. With a true sixth-generation jet at its disposal, the JASDF would be able to handily counteract most airborne threats.