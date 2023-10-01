How The F-35 Stands Out: A Deep Dive Into Its Speed And Range Capabilities

Like it or not, the F-35 Lightning II is going to become one of the main fighter aircraft of multiple countries with the United States leading the pack. The F-22 may be more deadly, but the F-35 is one of, if not, the most advanced fighting aircraft in the world today. While the plane itself was made famous by its recent wanderings in South Carolina, the story of the F-35 is much older than it may seem at first glance. It may be the emblematic fighter of the 21st century, but the F-35 can trace its roots back to 1997 when its creator, Lockheed Martin, was selected by the Department of Defense to compete in a bid for the Joint Strike Fighter concept.

But, not unlike the world of cars, it took a few years for a concept to become reality. October 24th of the year 2000 marked the first ever test flight of the X-35A prototype. The vertical landing prototype, the X-35B, demonstrated its ability to hover in 2001. It was these test flights that allowed Lockheed Martin to win the contract to build what would eventually be the F-35 Lightning II. It wouldn't be until 2011 that the United States Air Force would officially adopt it.