F22 Raptor Vs F35 Lightning II: How Do They Compare?

With the missing Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in the news and the shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon by an F-22 Raptor in February, the newest crop of American combat aircraft has gotten prominent television air time in 2023. Planes like the F-18 may have been the star of blockbuster movies like "Top Gun: Maverick," but the future of air warfare will likely be fought with Raptors and Lightning IIs.

Both crafts look futuristic and quite similar from the outside, like something you would unlock in a video game after putting in a cheat code. Either plane carries a sinister and stealthy vibe. Even though both aircraft have been in the skies for around two decades, there are still vital details about the Raptor and the Lightning II that are classified and likely won't be made known to the public until well after they've been retired from service.

Yet despite those similarities, the planes are remarkably different from each other. Like any well-rounded military, the U.S. military contracted the F-35 and F-22 Raptor to act in different yet overlapping roles on a modern battlefield.