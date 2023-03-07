The Lockheed P-38 Lightning Looked Bizarre But Its WWII Fighter Plane Record Was Astounding

In the time between World War I and World War II, fighter planes underwent rapid changes. During the first World War, the Sopwith F.1 Camel was known as one of the best combat planes around. It had a wooden airframe with a fabric skin and could reach speeds of 112 miles per hour with its 130 horsepower engine. Fast-forward to the beginning of World War II and planes like the P-40 Warhawk were in common use. It was an all-metal monoplane that could reach 362 miles per hour and possessed a 1,150 horsepower engine. It was quite a far cry from what Snoopy was flying when he fought the Red Baron.

Eventually, planes like the P-51 Mustang showed up on the scene to outfly everything with wings that the Axis could throw at it. In the European theater, the Mustang was unmatched in nearly every capacity by both enemy aircraft and Allied planes. But in the Pacific Theater and the campaign in North Africa, one plane is responsible for more air victories than everything else, the Lockheed P-38 Lightning, also known as "The Forked-Tail Devil."