F-22 Raptor Vs. Su-57 Felon: How Do They Compare?

The latest 5th-generation fighter aircraft are the most advanced and formidable the skies have ever seen. The specific models released by the U.S., Russia, and China all share some similarities that set them apart from previous generations of aircraft. Japan is also working on a futuristic next-gen fighter jet that could be ready by 2035. With upgraded electronic systems, stealth technology, enhanced radar, specially constructed frames designed to handle unprecedented maneuverability, and dry thrust supersonic capability, they are a modern engineering marvel.

While it's easy to contrast 5th-generation fighter jets with earlier iterations, what about the differences within the latest generation itself? The high-profile and oldest 5th-generation model, America's F-22 Raptor, against the mysterious Russian Su-57 Felon proves an exciting matchup. The F-22 comes out ahead in terms of units made, operational history, stealth abilities, top speed, and maneuverability. However, America's Raptor aircraft isn't without faults, as evidenced by the F-22's biggest strengths and weaknesses.

However, the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon jet can achieve a greater ceiling height and can purportedly operate at a more significant range. Some of these direct comparisons come with caveats, and Russia has been unusually quiet regarding the Su-57 Felon lately, prompting questions about its ongoing status.