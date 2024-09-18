Which Countries Have The Most F-15s In Their Military?

The McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle is one of the United States' most iconic fighter jets. They first entered service in the mid-1970s, and over the course of their production in the U.S., McDonnell Douglas manufactured at least 1,198 of them. While the F-15 Eagle is a fourth-generation fighter that's outmatched by superior fifth-generation aircraft, it remains an important air superiority fighter throughout the world. The U.S. began the plan to replace its outdated fleet of older F-15s, swapping out the older planes for newer models.

The latest model, which was licensed to Boeing, the F-15EX Eagle II, was tasked with taking up the slack. The new model will remain in service until sometime in the 2030s, and in the meantime, the F-15 remains one of the U.S.' most-used air superiority fighters. Of course, like many of the arms produced in the U.S., the F-15 has been sold to several allied nations, and they've developed quite an air force of F-15s around the world. Some of the nations employing the F-15 are Saudi Arabia, Japan, Israel, and others.

Of course, the U.S. also continues to fly F-15s, so with a plethora of these planes operating around the world, it's fair to wonder who operates the most. The easy answer to that question is the U.S., which maintains a force of 395 active F-15s of various models with more on order. That's the most in any nation's air force, but some other countries come close. Here are all the countries that fly the F-15 Eagle in their militaries and how many they have operational.

