All You Need To Know About The F-15EX Eagle II: The U.S Air Force's Missile Truck

The Air Force has been planning to replace most of the aging Cold War-era fighter jets in its service, such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon, with the F-35 for a long time. As a result, the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin discussed the service's ideal future force structure: a combination of the F-35A Lightning II and F-15EX Eagle II fighters in an interview with Defense One. What may be surprising is its decision to continue using its 50-year-old F-15 Eagle fleet well into the future with an update: the F-15EX Eagle II.

In addition to a strengthened airframe, the Eagle II boasts updated avionics and cockpit design, a more powerful radar, and stronger engines. Most notably, it features two extra wing pylons for increased weapon carriage capacity.

The last feature is the main reason why the Air Force is buying the jet. While the F-35 utilizes four internal weapon stations in its standard stealth configuration, the F-15EX carries double the weapon by default. Sure, the F-35, in its "Beast Mode" configuration, can carry additional pylons to boost usable weapon stations to 11, but the F-35's stealthiness would also be compromised.

As a result, the Air Force intends to leverage the stealthy F-35 to penetrate and suppress enemy air defenses. Once the smoke settles, the F-15EX would sweep in to "clean up" the area of other threats or support ground units by carting in its large, 30,000-pound weapon payload.