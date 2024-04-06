The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of The F-35 Fighter Jet

Undoubtedly, one of the most impressive and imposing fighter jets from the crop of 5th generation aircraft is the F-35 Lightning II. There are three variants of the F-35: the F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C, each with distinct features of its own. One of the most striking capabilities of the F-35B is its ability to reorientate thrust downward to allow hovering, landing vertically, and very short take-offs.

With a single turbofan engine that generates 43,000 pounds of thrust, the F-35 surpasses the power of other models like the F/A-18 Super Hornet with two engines. Although the F-35 is superior in terms of how much thrust its single engine produces, the F/A-18 is faster, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The F-35 benefits from enhanced stealth, making it far more effective against aerial targets than any previous generation fighter.

While there are several notable features of the F-35, such as its advanced sensors, stealth coating, and cutting-edge integrated technology, there are some drawbacks. There have been reports of various issues with the jet, including the recently publicized incident where the U.S. Military lost a $130m F-35 Lightning in South Carolina. Problems with the fighter's Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) and the various automated modes that drive the jet have resulted in it being available for duty a mere 51% of the time. So, in what areas does this approximately $130 million aircraft excel, and what holds it back from its true potential?