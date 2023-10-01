F-35 Fighter Jet Variants Explained: The Distinct Features Of Each Model

The story of one of the largest fighter jet programs of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) got its official start in 1996 when the DoD awarded contracts to both Boeing and Lockheed Martin to create a new stealth fighter that could be put into service by the Air Force, Navy, and Marines. While the new aircraft would be built for three service branches, they each had unique requirements, necessitating multiple versions of the aircraft to be built with different specifications.

The end of the Cold War prompted a dramatic shift in military thinking that trickled down from the Pentagon into every area of operation for the military as a whole. Tactics were evolving in this period, and that meant that needs were changing among all branches. Furthermore, budgets were cut in some cases, and funds reallocated in others. This led to a tightening of belts throughout. This is part of the foundation for creating the Joint Strike Fighter Program — to save money. Top brass at the Pentagon wanted a versatile aircraft that would help to reduce costs through economies of scale and the reduction of multiple suppliers.

Both Boeing and Lockheed Martin supplied prototypes in 2001, and Lockheed was awarded the final contract. Being an aviation defense contractor for decades, Lockheed was up to the task, yet problems arose early on and persist until today. Chief among those problems are cost overruns and delays. Furthermore, many suggest it fails to meet the objectives for which it was built. Regardless, the F-35 eventually entered production and is the most advanced stealth fighter jet on the planet today.