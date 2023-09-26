F-35 Engine: The Incredible Turbofan Powering The World's Most Advanced Fighter Jet

Recent discussions surrounding the armed force's latest and most tech-laden fighter jet ever, the F-35 Lightning II, had manufacturer Lockheed Martin suggesting replacing the aircraft's current engine altogether rather than executing a previously planned upgrade program. In a recent interview with Breaking Defense, Greg Ulmer, Lockheed's executive vice president of aeronautics stated, "I'm going to advocate, and I do advocate, for [the Adaptive Engine Transition Program, or AETP], another engine." Ulmer continued, "I think some of the approaches today are very short-sighted and not considering a longer-term view."

Since the F-35 is expected to fly until the year 2070, its handlers can't be faulted for looking toward the future, but the fact is that the jet's current Pratt & Whitney F135 turbofan engine is pretty darn amazing in its own right and due to budget constraints, will continue to power the F-35 for the foreseeable future.

The F135's history begins with a strong pedigree since it evolved from the F119 turbofan that powers the F-22 Raptor fighter jet. First seen in the late 1990s, the F119 has a reputation as the safest fighter engine in U.S. Air Force history. Since the F-35 is powered by a single engine only, it has to be a robust one. Indeed, the F135 is rated at 43,000 pounds of thrust while utilizing its afterburner, which is more than the two engines powering a "Top Gun" movie-era F-14 jet combined.