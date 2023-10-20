Why Was The F-111 Aardvark Retired?

As one of history's most effective military jets ever created, the General Dynamics' F-111 Aardvark, also known as "Pig," didn't have a smooth initial flight during its development. This hybrid bomber and interceptor was initially meant to serve multiple roles for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and its allies. While the U.S. Air Force would eventually use, iterate, and improve the bomber hybrid until the 1990s, the F-111 was rejected by the U.S. Navy and replaced by the F-14 Tom Cat.

In many ways, the story of the F-111 is incredibly similar to the modern F-35 stealth fighter jet, as that plane was also delayed for nearly a decade in an attempt to have a "one size fits all" option. Like the F-35, the F-111 would also have several models to serve its multiple goals, including the F-111A, F-111B, and F-111C. The aim to have a multi-use fighter jet that could fulfill the specific needs of each military branch meant that the plane had to be both highly specialized and reliable as a general fighter jet.

Eventually, in 1998, the F-111 Aardvark would officially be retired by the United States Air Force, as other, more advanced and specialized planes like the F-15E Strike Eagle, A-7 Corsair II, and the F-14 Interceptor dominated the skies. However, the importance and foundations of the F-111 Aardvark set can't be understated, as the design and technology would eventually help inspire modern military jet design.