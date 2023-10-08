Here's How Military Jet Ejection Seats Really Work

Though movies and television would make it seem like cockpit ejections are common, they are rare and probably involve much more than you originally thought. Military jet ejections typically only happen when there is a major failure on a jet, as the actual ejection itself can prove quite dangerous. When a pilot ejects from a plane, their entire seat is launched with the help of an explosive cartridge under the seat, along with sophisticated sensors on the seat itself, which dictate when the parachute deploys. The entire jet ejection process happens within four seconds and requires a series of steps to go right to send the pilot to safety.

Practically speaking, when there is a significant malfunction onboard a military plane, the pilot or co-pilot will repeat "eject" or "bailout" to indicate the need to eject. A handle or lever is normally pulled, which initiates the ejection process and launches the explosive cartridge under the pilot's seat, blasting them out of the plane while simultaneously shedding the jet's canopy overhead.

Once free and away from the plane, the seat falls away, and a parachute is deployed so that the pilot can float down to safety. While this all sounds familiar and in line with popular action movies, the mechanical and technical process and steps required to initiate a perfect jet ejection require multiple pieces of sophisticated equipment operating in unison to ensure the pilot's safety.