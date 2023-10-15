Why America's F-35 Program Is So Controversial

One of the primary reasons that the F-35 is so controversial is the numerous delays and additional development time required to get the jet into combat shape. Compounding an extended development time is the mandatory customizations for each military branch. The F-35 first entered production in 2006, with the first planes set to be delivered by 2010. However, the project would fall at least seven years behind schedule.

In total, there are three variations of the F-35 for the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, called the F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C. Each possesses different capabilities best suited for their branch of the military. While this development was required so that the F-35 could best fit with existing branch capabilities, it also increased the plane's development time.

The F-35 still has hardware issues and bugs, even though it's been in production for over a decade. These problems include things like stealth coating issues, problems with the helmet tech, and trouble with the weapons systems. The software required to run the plane's onboard systems consists of 24 million different lines of code with frequent bugs, sometimes forcing pilots to reboot the radar mid-flight to restart it. Perhaps most interesting was an issue that made the plane vulnerable to lightning. Regardless, these ongoing issues all add to the continued development time for the weapons system while simultaneously increasing their costs.