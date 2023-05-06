How The Legendary A-10 Warthog Got Its Name

The A-10 Thunderbolt II, better known as the Warthog, is considered by some to be just one big Gatling gun with wings. This fearsome battle-tested aircraft of the United States military became legendary during the Gulf War not only because of its unmistakable appearance but also the sheer unadulterated firepower it brings to the battlefield — and the resultant unmistakable sound it emits while doing so.

During its time in Operation Desert Storm, the A-10 was responsible for destroying over 900 tanks, 1,200 pieces of artillery, thousands of other ground vehicles, and even a few helicopters.

Initially built by Fairchild Republic Company, the Warthog was first put into service in 1976 and has been used by the Air Force as its primary low-altitude close air support aircraft ever since. In 1987, Grumman Corporation purchased all of the A-10 assets from Fairchild.

It's done its job so well that the Air Force still uses it today. In fact, it has managed to avoid being relegated to the air museum a few times, first by the F-16 and then by the F-35 Lightning II. Currently, 281 A-10s are still in operational use.