What Made The F-15 Eagle Jet A Legend Of The Skies

While the modern Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is a highly praised and highly publicized advanced American fighter jet worthy of attention, it is but one arrow in the quiver of American military airpower. The most current fighter jets are built upon a long history of cutting-edge development of powerful and agile military aircraft built by the best and brightest engineers and designers in the world.

The armed services and the aircraft contractors have set many benchmarks through many generations of warplanes and fighter jets over a long and proud history with numerous examples that could stand out in a crowd. One of those that has earned the right to be held on a pedestal and honored by the men and women who fly and maintain it is the venerable F-15 Eagle from McDonnell Douglas.

Though the F-15 is not the newest aircraft in the American fleet, it is still one of the best. The flexibility of the platform, combined with its extreme performance, makes it one of the most versatile and capable aircraft Americans have at their disposal. Sometimes known as the aircraft equivalent of a muscle car, the F-15 possesses the ability to take off at speed and then, unlike a muscle car, turn on a dime. Today's most advanced fighters equipped with electronic warfare and built-in stealth technology are some of the most capable weapons available today, and they present as formidable foes to our adversaries. However, the F-15 still has a place in the modern American military — here is what made it a legend of the skies.