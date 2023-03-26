The American Bomber That Infiltrated Pop Culture (And Is Still In Service)

Fame is a tricky thing. For some, mere chance results in immediate legendary status on the Internet. If you capture your dog doing something adorable, hilarious, or adorably hilarious at the right moment, that can be your ticket to a new career. That acclaim can also fizzle out just as quickly.

However, those who have truly burrowed their way into the collective consciousness of the world have never really needed the Internet to do so. Elvis Presley, Cher, the Beatles, Bert and Ernie, Wonder Woman, smartphones, iPods, and the ancient-but-still-relevant floppy disk — All these people and things are intimately familiar to many. The most acclaimed aircraft also have an eternal place in pop culture.

Though countless immediately recognizable aircraft models (such as the venerable Supermarine Spitfire) exist, few are as well-known as the U.S. B-52. This iconic bomber has been referenced in movies, TV shows, band names, and hairstyles.