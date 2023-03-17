These Important Industries Still Use The Seemingly Dead Floppy Disk

Do you know that funky-looking square icon you click at the top of your toolbar when you want to save a document? That's not some random hieroglyphic. That's a floppy disk, and it wasn't that long ago that people saved their digital media to actual, physical floppy disks.

Once an industry standard, floppy disks were eventually replaced by CDs, which were replaced by flash drives and cloud-based storage. One of the most common types of floppy disk was the 3.5 inch (which ironically — unlike its larger brethren — wasn't actually floppy). A standard 3.5-inch disk would hold 1.44 megabytes — not even enough space to store a single photo captured by current-gen smartphones.

Don't let its small size fool you. Floppy disks still have a few advantages over more modern technology. As Tom Persky, the president of floppydisk.com, told NPR in a 2022 interview, floppy disks are "extremely stable, extremely well-understood, not really hackable, and performs an unbelievably great job for very small bits of data."

That's exactly why Persky, who buys and sells floppy disks, still has a successful business. After all, it's not like 20 years ago when you could run to the local Best Buy and buy a 50-pack of floppies. These days, they're decidedly more niche. While plenty of computer enthusiasts still play with the old-school tech, Persky also sells the physical media to some surprisingly important buyers.