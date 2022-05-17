Old Pieces Of Technology That Still Work Today

It used to be that a technology would last for generations. Major innovations were rare, and they stuck around for a long time. Any newly emerged technology was likely to still be in use when your grandchildren's grandchildren were born. In many cases, those days are gone.

Innovation begets innovation and, after tens of thousands of years of inventing our way out of the caves, we've reached a point wherein new technologies become obsolete almost as quickly as they emerge, at least on historical timescales. This technological evolution is perhaps most apparent in entertainment. Those of us in middle age have seen music shift from vinyl or 8-track to cassette tapes, to CD, and finally to digital. Likewise, movies transitioned from VHS and Betamax to laserdisc, to DVD, to Bluray, and finally to digital. It's difficult to imagine where it can go from here, but history suggests it's going somewhere, and fast.

Technology moves inexorably forward and that often means that tech which was once a mainstay of everyday life falls away to the sands of time. Some technologies, however, find a way to carve out a lasting niche long after they should have disappeared.