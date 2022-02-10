Parker Solar Probe Captures Cool Image Of Venus

In 2018, NASA launched the Parker Solar Probe mission to study the sun. To get close enough to the celestial body to study it in detail, the spacecraft has to perform a series of swing-bys of Venus, using the planet's gravity to adjust its course and bring it closer to the sun. That means the probe is making close passes of Venus as it changes its trajectory, and when it does so, scientists have the opportunity to pick up some bonus science data on our planetary neighbor.

On a recent flyby, the Parker Solar Probe captured a rare image of the Venusian surface. Venus has a thick atmosphere full of clouds of sulfuric acid, and these typically obscure the planet's surface from view. But Parker was able to use one of its instruments, the Wide-Field Imager (WISPR), to look at the planet in both the visible light and near-infrared wavelengths. The tool imaged Venus' nightside, or the part of the planet facing away from the sun, and was able to see features on its surface like plains and plateaus, as well as the glow of oxygen in its atmosphere.

"Venus is the third brightest thing in the sky, but until recently we have not had much information on what the surface looked like because our view of it is blocked by a thick atmosphere," said the study's lead author Brian Wood, a physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC. "Now, we finally are seeing the surface in visible wavelengths for the first time from space."