Tech Malfunctions That Changed The Course Of History

If there's anything that separates humanity from the rest of the animals, it's our tendency to slap together absolutely bonkers technologies. Our unmatched ability to manipulate and shape the world around us transformed humans from roving hunter-gatherers into city-dwelling, clothes-wearing, TikTok-watching primates capable of spreading over almost every inch of this planet, for better or for worse.

Some of those technological advances, like the invention of the wheel and the advent of agriculture, were likely developed on purpose, at least in part. Others, like the taming fire, were probably happy accidents. A lot of the time, in order to change the world, you have to set out to accomplish something with firm intentions. Other times, you trip over your own feet, land in a disaster, and the world is never the same again.

When that happens, the world on the other side of catastrophe is irrevocably altered. We can only hope those mistakes bring with them valuable lessons, or at least a cool story.