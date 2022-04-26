The Transformation Of Samsung TV From 1970 To 2022

Over the last century or so, humanity has seen a revolution in the way we capture and share images. For thousands of years, the only way to catch a glimpse of something you didn't personally witness was to hope that a particularly talented artist would capture it and put it down on canvas.

Then, slowly and by degrees, photographic technologies allowed us to trap static images and fix them in place. Photography eventually evolved into motion pictures, by playing a series of still images in sequence and coupling them with sound. Suddenly images and experiences could be delivered to people all over the world, as long as they could make a trip to the theater.

In many ways, television was the final step in the evolution of visual technology, bringing news of the world and entertainment into the living rooms of billions of people. Television has come a long way since its introduction in the early twentieth century, and a lot of that innovation happened at Samsung.

From black and white vacuum tube sets to modern flat screens, Samsung has helped push the evolution of television technology to a point that their modern sets barely resemble those from only a handful of decades ago.