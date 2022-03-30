The Fascinating History And Evolution Of Photography

In modern times we take cameras for granted. Most of us carry them around in our pockets all the time and have the ability to take sharp, true-to-life photos and video any time we want and share those images with one another anywhere in the world. That wasn't always the case, though.

For thousands of years there was no reliable way to share images with another person. If you weren't there to see something for yourself, you just had to take someone else's word for it. For a long time, the best way to capture images of a person, object, or event and share it with someone else was through illustration. Those images, for better or worse, were only as good as the artist and their reference material. As a consequence, we ended up with some truly hilarious illustrations of exotic animals, drawn by people who had never seen them (per Bored Panda).

Cameras, as a technology, are still relatively in their infancy, having only existed in anything resembling their modern form for about two hundred years. Still, they've come an incredibly long way during that time, having transformed from little more than shadows to the incredibly detailed images we have today.