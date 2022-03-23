The Fascinating History Of Polaroid Cameras

The story of Polaroid's instant photography begins almost a hundred years ago with an offhand comment from a child, and it extends into today. Photography has gone through myriad iterations since the very earliest photos were captured. Today, advanced cameras are everywhere. We carry them in our pockets, mount them outside buildings and on street corners. We even put them on vehicles and telescopes and blast them off into space.

The Polaroid company and the cameras for which it became so famous played an integral part in the evolution of photography during the twentieth century and earned their place as a branch which has become synonymous with the thing they made.

With the invention of the Polaroid camera, for the first time in history, the average person could take a photo and hold the result in their hand almost instantaneously. No longer were consumers forced to ship their film away for development or spend hours in a dark room, shrouded in red light and elbow deep in chemicals.

Polaroid cameras and other instant cameras have enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years as nostalgia for antiquated tech continues to boom. Yet, we wouldn't even have the opportunity to revisit the hallowed technology of yesteryear if it weren't invented in the first place.