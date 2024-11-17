5 Of The Best-Looking Fighter Jets In Military History

The United States Navy has been operating F-14 Tomcat fighter jets in combat since the 1980s, and these planes have seen action all around the world. Grumman began developing the F-14 in the early 1970s after the General Dynamics F111-B was found to be too heavy to use on aircraft carriers. The F-14 took its first flight at the end of 1970, and the Navy took delivery of its first one a year and a half later. It didn't see combat until 1981 but remained on active duty for the United States for a quarter century, with the last one being retired in 2006. The F-14 Tomcat looks like a not-so-distant cousin of the fighters used by the Rebel Alliance in the "Star Wars" films and starred in a two-film franchise that debuted about a decade after "A New Hope."

The F-14 was featured prominently in the 1986 blockbuster action film "Top Gun" and in a smaller role in the 2022 sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount paid about $8,000 an hour (equivalent to more than $23,000 today) to keep the fighters in the sky for the original film, but by the time the sequel was in production, all of the U.S.-based F-14s had been grounded. There were still some in service in Iran, but filmmakers couldn't secure access to them. One without an engine was used for a scene that takes place in a hangar, and computer graphics were used to generate F-14s for flight sequences.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]