10 Of The Most Advanced Fighter Jets Currently Flying In 2024

If you want to determine which is the best fighter jet in the world, you could look at raw performance numbers like top speed or maximum ordnance load, or look at how successful it has been in combat. You could look at how many have been exported to countries around the world, or even the sheer number of aircraft built since its introduction.

However, all of those have limitations. After all, fighters very rarely engage in direct combat with other aircraft and many fighters can't be exported out of the country of origin due to security concerns. A good way of deciding just how impressive a fighter actually is involves looking at the aircraft's overall capabilities. This takes into account all of the technology, equipment, weapons, and avionics of a fighter to get a more complete view of how well it can perform and what it is capable of.

When looking at the most advanced fighters currently in operation, these are the aircraft that stand out as the best of the best.