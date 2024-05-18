South Korea's KF-21 Stealth Fighter Fired An Advanced Air-To-Air Missile For The First Time

According to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency, on May 8, the South Korean homegrown stealth fighter — KF-21 Boramae ("Young Hawk") — test-fired the MBDA Meteor medium-range air-to-air missile off the South Korean coast for the very first time. The test was deemed a success after the active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar of the KF-21 locked onto an unmanned targeting drone over 54 miles away, and then sent the Meteor on its way. Minutes later, the missile passed within a meter of the drone and, presumably, detonated its fragmentation warhead and neutralized the target.

Wednesday's live-fire test was a follow-up to the fit test that the Boramae development team conducted in 2023, in which the aircraft underwent a fit test with the Meteor. During the earlier test, an inert missile was attached to a hardpoint on the Boramae and released mid-flight to evaluate how well the munition separated from the aircraft. This time, the Boramae got the real article and a real target to strike.

While photos and videos from these tests are forthcoming, this test marks a significant milestone in the development of the 4.5-generation fighter jet (not a full fifth-generation fighter aircraft yet). Specifically, the test brought the Boramae closer to what South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) called "Phase 1" — essentially meaning the jet is cleared for air-to-air combat operations.

[Featured image by the ROK Ministry of National Defense via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Korea Open Government License]