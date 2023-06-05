Features Of The Eurofighter Typhoon That Make It One Of The Best Fighter Jets Ever Built

The history of the fighter jet is the also a record of some of the greatest innovations in aeronautics. The German Messerschmitt Me 262 was perhaps the mightiest weapon in the Luftwaffe's arsenal during World War II. Its jet engines (Junkers Jumo 004B-1s) made it a versatile, powerful and formidable aircraft. Such a jet had never been seen before, and might have been decisive in the war if the new technology could have been completed, perfected, and prioritized in time to have done so.

This was not the way things happened, of course, perhaps in part because the Me 262 had the great honor and misfortune of being the very first jet fighter ever. As such, it was learnt from, adapted, and iterated upon; a crucial precursor for what was developed in years to come. This technological feat led, decades later, to the Eurofighter Typhoon, among the most extraordinary fighter jets ever.

Here's a look at the history of this astonishing aircraft, and exactly what it can do.