The Incredible Capabilities Of The World's First Combat Jet Fighter

For as long as aviation technology has allowed, some of warfare's most decisive battles have been fought (at least partially) in the air. World War II's Battle of Britain, for instance, which raged from July to October 1940, could have changed the entire outcome of the war. Had the Luftwaffe triumphed over the Royal Air Force in this aerial conflict, the way would have been clear for Germany's proposed invasion of Britain, Operation Sea Lion. From there, the Axis advance may have been unstoppable.

Aerial supremacy in combat is a crucial consideration. Without it, land and sea forces alike are in far greater danger of being harried, progress can be stalled entirely, and the whole theater of war looks completely different. As a result, then, it's little wonder that so much time, money, and other resources are spent on developing military aircraft.

The fearsome firepower of the Luftwaffe during World War II cannot be overstated. The infamous Blitz of Britain, according to the Imperial War Museum, resulted in more than 43,500 civilian deaths in less than 10 months. One of the most formidable tools the German air force had in its arsenal during this period was the Me 262, the first fighter jet ever created.