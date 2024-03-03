Everything To Know About The Dassault 'Rafale' Twin-Jet Fighter Aircraft

Delta wing aircraft stand out as some of the most interesting variants of fighter jets. Perhaps the most widely recognized delta wing fighter throughout the world is the Eurofighter Typhoon. However, Dassault Aviation, hailing from France, also has a delta wing fighter in its arsenal with two decades of proven use within the French Navy and a myriad of other deployments throughout the world. In fact, it's so popular throughout the world that Dassault has sold more export models than have stayed in France.

The Dassault Rafale is a twin-jet delta wing fighter that serves a wide scope of disciplines. The Rafale excels in air defense, in-depth strikes, reconnaissance, and anti-ship strikes. It comes in both single-seat and two-seat variants and services from both land and sea. It's aerobatic, fast, and can carry an absurd amount of armament. Here are all the nitty-gritty details that make all of that a reality for the Dassault Rafale.