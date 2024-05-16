5 Soviet Fighter Jets The US Feared During The Cold War

The Cold War was an unusual time to be alive, with children practicing duck and cover drills in school and apprehension of nuclear weapons. Throughout the 45 years of the Cold War, the United States and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics one-upped each other in developing various military and scientific technologies. While the Space Race is probably the best-known example of this, U.S. and U.S.S.R. competition went all the way down to small arms and bullet design.

There's a lot of technology between bullets and ICBMs, and one area in which both nations excelled was the development of fighter jets. Throughout the Cold War, the U.S. developed the F-14 Tomcat, F-15 Eagle, F/A-18 Hornet, AV-8B Harrier, and much more. Of course, the Soviets didn't sit by and watch the States develop faster and more efficient flying killing machines; they built plenty of their own, and many posed significant threats to American interests worldwide.

Soviet technology developed exponentially, helping the nation build fighter jets that, thanks to arms sales, dominated the skies of Europe and elsewhere throughout the world. You can find many Cold War-era Soviet aircraft in nations all over the planet, and there are several reasons for their ubiquity, including a relatively low cost, ease of upkeep, and versatility of numerous Cold War Soviet fighter jets, many of which sent shivers down American pilots' spines throughout the conflict.