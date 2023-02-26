Why The MiG-21 'Flying Coffin' Is Still In Use After More Than 60 Years

Aviation technology has come a long way. When Orville and Wilbur Wright completed their first true flight in December 1903, they could scarcely have imagined what the future of flight had in store. The former piloted the craft for all of 12 seconds on that trip. Over a century later, millions of us around the world take long-haul flights every year, sometimes all the way around the world. Often in great comfort, too, with access to an in-flight entertainment system, quality food, magazines to peruse, and everything else we could wish for.

In some cases, the world just hasn't been ready for some of the remarkable advancements that have been made. The iconic original Concorde, for instance, caused a sensation that ultimately fizzled out, and non-supersonic flights have continued to be the norm for commercial flights. This isn't to say that supersonic technology hasn't stood the test of time in other instances, though. The MiG-21 jet continues to be a mainstay despite its age and macabre nickname of "Flying Coffin."