The Incredible Supersonic Bomber Designed To Outrun Any Soviet Aircraft

The 1950s was a unique period for U.S. strategic defense. It was, of course, a post-nuclear world, one in which nuclear weapons had proliferated on multiple continents. But it was also a time that predated the nuclear triad — a country's ability to launch a nuclear strike by air, sea, and land-based delivery systems. In a frantic push to develop always-more-capable first strike and retaliatory strike capabilities, an arms race ensued that churned out some pretty wild ideas and technologies. One such example is the XB-70 Valkyrie nuclear strike bomber.

As reported by Mustard in the video below, the two strategic bombers in the U.S. arsenal at the end of the 1950s were the B-52 Stratofortress and the B-58 Hustler. The B-52 had an incredible range of 8,800 miles, which is more than enough to reach the former Soviet Union — the main adversary for the U.S. during the Cold War — but it was much too slow to get past Soviet interceptors. The Hustler, on the other hand, was plenty fast with a max speed of Mach 2, but its limited range meant it couldn't penetrate very far into Soviet airspace.

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) needed a new strategic bomber, one that could operate at long range while outrunning enemy fighter planes and carrying a large nuclear payload. It was North American Aviation — now a part of The Boeing Company — that designed and ultimately built the XB-70 Valkyrie, the largest and heaviest airplane to ever fly at speeds exceeding Mach 3.