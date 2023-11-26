6 Best Fighter Jets Developed During The Cold War

From the late '40s to the early '90s, the Soviet Union and the United States militaries were locked in a rivalry for technological superiority. With the threat of nuclear weapons from both sides paired with the understanding that it didn't matter who shot first, both countries engaged in an elaborate Cold War in an effort to prove which side could do just about anything better. With that as the backdrop, it's easy to see why the race for the best fighter jet in the world would become one of the many "races" the two superpowers engaged in.

Regardless of the reason, the Cold War era produced some of the most legendary fighter jets in history. As each superpower would make breakthroughs in new technologies, the other would quickly try to catch up, and every few years, we would inevitably see new jets, new methods of mass destruction, and new technology that would shape our militaries for decades to come. Without further ado, these are the fighter jets the other side feared the most.