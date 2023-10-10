F-117 Nighthawk: America's First 'Invisible' Stealth Jet

Stealth technological marvels like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II didn't just happen overnight. Both aircraft are the result of decades of research and experiments to make aircraft undetectable. The grandfather of all stealth aviation is the F-117 Nighthawk, not only the United States' first stealth aircraft, but the first in the world. But what's behind the tech that comprises the F-117's angular airframe, and what's so special about so-called stealth technology anyway?

Prior to the F-117”s first flight in 1981, enemy (primarily Soviet) radar installations attached to surface-to-air missile systems were the bane of existence for any plane daring enough to enter airspace where it wasn't supposed to be. Aircraft design doctrine at the time dictated that the faster you make a jet, the easier it could avoid enemy firepower, hence the F-15 Eagle, which topped out at a wickedly fast speed of 1,875 miles per hour. But even the fastest jets can still be shot down.

That's where stealth technology comes in. In the 1970s, American engineers developed materials and construction techniques to use in aircraft that negated the need to worry about enemy radar because it bypassed it altogether, effectively making the radar and subsequent missiles "blind." The exact nature of said materials are classified, but essentially they allowed aircraft to absorb and reflect radar waves around it. It's important to note that stealth aircraft are not actually "invisible" to radar as each plane still takes up physical space, but stealth technology allows the aircraft to appear smaller on radar, essentially making it undetectable or harder to observe.