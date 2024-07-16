The Story Of The First-Ever US Fighter Jet

When the Wright Brothers proved the viability of powered aircraft in 1903, it didn't take long for the technology to make its way to the military. Throughout World War I, aviators around the globe operated complex aircraft capable of firing machine guns and dropping bombs. As time passed, the technology improved, but throughout most of World War II, aviators continued to fly planes driven by propellers, as the technology had been around for nearly half a century.

Propellers are fine when you're in a dogfight against relatively slow-moving aircraft, but the advent of jet propulsion technology was a gamechanger on par with the Wright Brothers' first flight. Jets can push aircraft to breakneck speeds, and the development of the technology started to show results in 1939. It took some time before jet-powered aircraft found their way into the battlespaces of WWII, though more and more appeared toward the end of the conflict.

While Germany invented the technology, it wasn't the only nation working on it during its nascent phases. By 1942, the United States developed its own jet aircraft, the Bell P-59 Airacomet. While she didn't enter combat during WWII, and only 66 were built, the Airacomet was the first successful production jet aircraft operated by the U.S. Army Air Forces, the United States Navy, and the Royal Air Force. The Airacomet wasn't the most impactful jet aircraft of WWII, but her development paved the way for all American jets to follow, making it one of the most important aircraft in U.S. history.